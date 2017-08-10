Pink released "What About Us," the first single from her forthcoming album, Beautiful Trauma. The LP, due October 13th, will be her first album in five years following the release of 2012's The Truth About Love.

"What About Us" builds from a sparse ballad into an emotional dance floor anthem packed with pounding drums and a gorgeous array of synths. Pink unleashes a commanding vocal performance throughout, belting, "What about us/ What about all the broken ever afters?/ What about us/ What about all the plans that ended in disaster?"







"I could not be more excited right now," Pink wrote on Instagram, where she announced her upcoming seventh album and the new single along with sharing the album cover. "My single comes out today, 'What About Us,' and my new album, Beautiful Trauma, comes out October 13th.







"I'm certifiably, insanely proud of this album," she continued. "It's been a while and I'm grateful for all the years we've had. Looking forward to the next chapter with you."

In May, Pink was a surprise guest during Billy Joel's concert at Los Angeles' Dodgers Stadium, where she sang "New York State of Mind" with Joel before singing her own "Try." In March, Pink teamed with Norwegian producers Stargate for their song "Waterfall," which also features Sia, and last fall, she appeared on Kenny Chesney's Cosmic Hallelujah album. The pair sang the romantic duet, "Setting the World on Fire."