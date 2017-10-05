Hear Pink's Rousing New Song 'Whatever You Want'

Pink released an uplifting power ballad on Thursday and announced plans for the Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which will take her around the U.S. and Canada in support of her upcoming Beautiful Trauma album.

"Whatever You Want" is a celebration of romantic resilience. "I feel like our ship's going down tonight," Pink sings. "But it's always darkest before the light/ And that's enough for me to try." Behind her, strings swell grandly and ringing guitars signal renewed commitment.

"Whatever You Want" will appear on Beautiful Trauma, Pink's seventh studio LP. "There was no other goal than to not have an album full of slow, sad songs, because that's all I had for a while," the singer told EW. "And I just wanted to record better than I have before."

Following the record's release, Pink will embark on a lengthy 40-date tour that begins in Phoenix in March of 2018. The singer performs throughout April and May before wrapping up with a pair of shows in Los Angeles. Bleachers will serve as her support on several dates; Bleachers' lead singer Jack Antonoff also helped craft the title track of Pink's new album. "He's so lovable," Pink said. "I thought we might have fun together, and I was right."



Beautiful Trauma Tour Dates

March 1, 2018 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

March 3, 2018 - Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena

March 5, 2018 - Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center

March 6, 2018 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 9, 2018 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

March 12, 2018 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

March 14, 2018 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

March 15, 2018 - Kansas City, MO @Sprint Center

March 17, 2018 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

March 18, 2018 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

March 20, 2018 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

March 23, 2018 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

March 25, 2018 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

March 27, 2018 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

March 28, 2018 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

April 4, 2018 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 7, 2018 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

April 9, 2018 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

April 13, 2018 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

April 14, 2018 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

April 16, 2018 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (fka Verizon Center)

April 19, 2018 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

April 21, 2018 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

April 24, 2018 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 25, 2018 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

April 28, 2018 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

May 1, 2018 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

May 8, 2018 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

May 9, 2018 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

May 12, 2018 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 13, 2018 - Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

May 15, 2018 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

May 18, 2018 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

May 22, 2018 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

May 23, 2018 - Ontario, CA @ Citizens Business Bank Arena

May 25, 2018 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

May 26, 2018 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

May 28, 2018 - San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

May 31, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

June 2, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum