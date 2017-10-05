Hear Pink's Rousing New Song 'Whatever You Want'

Pink released an uplifting power ballad on Thursday and announced plans for the Beautiful Trauma World Tour, which will take her around the U.S. and Canada in support of her upcoming Beautiful Trauma album.
"Whatever You Want" is a celebration of romantic resilience. "I feel like our ship's going down tonight," Pink sings. "But it's always darkest before the light/ And that's enough for me to try." Behind her, strings swell grandly and ringing guitars signal renewed commitment.
"Whatever You Want" will appear on Beautiful Trauma, Pink's seventh studio LP. "There was no other goal than to not have an album full of slow, sad songs, because that's all I had for a while," the singer told EW. "And I just wanted to record better than I have before."
Following the record's release, Pink will embark on a lengthy 40-date tour that begins in Phoenix in March of 2018. The singer performs throughout April and May before wrapping up with a pair of shows in Los Angeles. Bleachers will serve as her support on several dates; Bleachers' lead singer Jack Antonoff also helped craft the title track of Pink's new album. "He's so lovable," Pink said. "I thought we might have fun together, and I was right."
Beautiful Trauma Tour Dates
March 1, 2018 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
March 3, 2018 - Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena
March 5, 2018 - Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center
March 6, 2018 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
March 9, 2018 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 12, 2018 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
March 14, 2018 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
March 15, 2018 - Kansas City, MO @Sprint Center
March 17, 2018 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 18, 2018 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
March 20, 2018 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
March 23, 2018 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
March 25, 2018 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 27, 2018 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
March 28, 2018 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
April 4, 2018 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
April 7, 2018 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
April 9, 2018 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
April 13, 2018 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
April 14, 2018 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
April 16, 2018 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (fka Verizon Center)
April 19, 2018 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
April 21, 2018 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
April 24, 2018 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 25, 2018 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
April 28, 2018 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 1, 2018 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 8, 2018 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
May 9, 2018 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
May 12, 2018 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 13, 2018 - Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
May 15, 2018 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
May 18, 2018 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
May 22, 2018 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
May 23, 2018 - Ontario, CA @ Citizens Business Bank Arena
May 25, 2018 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
May 26, 2018 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
May 28, 2018 - San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
May 31, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
June 2, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum