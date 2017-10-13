Hear Pink, Eminem Get 'Revenge' on Cheater on Bubbly New Song

Pink recruited Eminem for "Revenge," a new song off the singer's newly issued seventh LP, Beautiful Trauma.

Seemingly channeling Eminem's Slim Shady LP, producers Max Martin and Shellback couch dark lyrics about revenge on a cheating ex under a bubbly musical bed that wouldn't be out of place next to the rapper's 1999 hit "My Name Is."

"So when you're driving to his house and you pass me while I'm driving a hearse," Eminem sings. "Just remember: you cheated on me first. You're a whore. You're a whore. This is war."

"I know that it won't fix a thing / A song like this that I could sing for you," Pink sings. "All the feels you make me do /

A nightmare fucking coming true / I wish I was a lawyer, I would sue you."

Pink told U.K. morning show Lorraine on Tuesday that she initiated the collaboration after writing a fan "love letter" to the acclaimed rapper. "I reached out to him in this case," she said. "I love him. I've always loved him. I think he's a lyrical genius."



"I had written this song. I had went to the studio and drank a lot of wine, I wrote 'Revenge,'" she continued. "And then, I went home and drank more wine because that's what you do when you've already drank a lot of wine – you think more wine is a good idea. And I wrote him an email, and I said, 'I love you. I've always loved you. I've loved you since you gave me your autograph at the 2001 MTV Music Video Awards. I love that you always work with the same people.' I just wrote this love letter, and he just wrote back, 'OK.'"

Pink also marked her album release by staring in the Apple Music short film On the Record: P!nk – Beautiful Trauma. She will promote the LP on a massive North American tour launching in March 2018.



Eminem drew headlines on Tuesday with his visceral, anti-Trump freestyle during the BET Hip Hop Awards. The rapper bashed the president on a wide range of issues, including his administration's handling of immigration, national tragedies, white supremacy, NFL protests and gun control.