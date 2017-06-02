Hear Phoenix's New Soft-Rock Song 'Goodbye Soleil'

Phoenix released another seductive new track, "Goodbye Soleil," from their upcoming six LP, Ti Amo.

Singer Thomas Mars alternates between a mid-range croon and dreamy falsetto, reflecting on motel rooms and flowing champagne. His bandmates layer staccato guitar riffs and swirling synthesizers into a soft-rock groove that's slick as a post-Zamboni ice rink.

The French quartet previously teased Ti Amo with two other buoyant songs, the title-track and lead single "J-Boy." They also released a quirky video for the latter, in which they perform on a fake Italian TV show. Phoenix recently kicked off a world tour behind the LP, which follows 2013's Bankrupt! This weekend, the band will headline Governor's Ball in New York City, part of their first North American jaunt in three years.

Guitarist Laurent Brancowitz told the New York Times their new LP, out June 9th, was inspired by "summer and Italian discos." Mars added that they "did a lot of experimenting" to craft the material. "We could go back and say, 'Let's get the MIDI from February 12th,' or, 'Let's get the first take.'"