Hear Phoenix's Buoyant New Song 'Ti Amo'

Phoenix debuted "Ti Amo," the title track from their June 9th album, Ti Amo. It's the French band's sixth album and follow up to 2013's Bankrupt!

Following the glitchy, electro-pop single "J-Boy," on "Ti Amo," singer Thomas Mars professes his love in multiple languages above a pulsing, dance-y beat.

The band is currently in the middle of a world tour that includes various festival dates, including Governors Ball in New York, Hangout Festival in Alabama and Glastonbury in England.

The band has also provided new music for the forthcoming Sofia Coppola film, The Beguiled, starring Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Colin Farrell. Mars has been married to Coppola since 2011, and Phoenix's music has appeared on the soundtracks for the director's other films, including The Bling Ring and Somewhere.