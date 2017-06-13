Hear Pharrell's Soulful 'Despicable Me' Song 'There's Something Special'

Pharrell unveiled a sunny and inspiring new song, "There's Something Special," from the upcoming Despicable Me 3 soundtrack. Pharrell has contributed music to all three Despicable Me movies, notably scoring a massive hit with "Happy," the lead single for the franchise's second installment.

While the disco touch of "Happy" propelled the song to Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Pharrell an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, "There's Something Special" boasts a steadier groove and a classic soul guitar line that gives the song a touch of melancholy.

But the song's myriad production quirks – backing vocals, harmonies and bright synth pings – keep "There's Something Special" light and airy, while Pharrell sings in his charming falsetto, "There's something special on the other side of this moment/ And it's about what you and I decide!"

"There's Something Special" follows Pharrell's previously released Despicable Me 3 offering, "Yellow Light." In all, the musician contributed five new tracks to the soundtrack, which arrives June 23rd via i am OTHER Entertainment/Columbia Records. Despicable Me 3 opens June 30th.

