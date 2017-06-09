Hear Pharrell's Joyous New Song 'Yellow Light' From 'Despicable Me 3'

Pharrell praises the healing power of the sun on "Yellow Light," his instantly catchy new song from the upcoming computer-animated film Despicable Me 3. "The sunlight's the best disinfectant," he croons over a vintage synth pulse and electronic beat. "Kill whatever you want/ And undo what was done/ But one thing you can't kill is the fun."

In the "Yellow Light" video, Pharrell joyfully wanders around city sidewalks with the film's meme-friendly Minion characters, hopping over fire hydrants and passing by carts of bananas. They all eventually jump into the sewer, which transforms into a vintage arcade game and culminates in a dance-off between Pharrell and Despicable Me 3's new villain, Balthazar Bratt (voiced in the film by South Park mastermind Trey Parker).

"Yellow Light" is one of five new Pharrell originals from the sequel's soundtrack, out June 23rd via i am OTHER Entertainment/Columbia Records. The album also includes "Hug Me," featuring Parker as the Bratt character, a former child star who, as an adult, remains obsessed with the character he played in the Eighties. Fittingly, the soundtrack includes ubiquitous hits from the decade like Madonna's "Into the Groove," Nena's "99 Luftballons" and a-ha's "Take On Me."

The album also features three previously issued Pharrell tracks, including his snappy 2015 track "Freedom." The producer first collaborated with Illumination's animated franchise on Despicable Me 2, which featured his multi-platinum international smash "Happy."

Despicable Me 3 will hit theaters on June 30th, one week after the soundtrack release.

Despicable Me 3 Soundtrack Track List

1. Pharrell Williams – "Yellow Light"

2. Pharrell Williams featuring Trey Parker – "Hug Me"

3. Michael Jackson – "Bad"

4. a-ha – "Take On Me"

5. The Minions – "Papa Mama Loca Pipa"

6. Pharrell Williams – "There’s Something Special"

7. The Minions – "Tiki Tiki Babeloo"

8. Pharrell Williams – "Freedom"

9. Pharrell Williams – "Doowit"

10. Nena – "99 Luftballoons"

11. Madonna – "Into The Groove"

12. Pharrell Williams – "Chuck Berry"

13. Pharrell Williams – "Fun, Fun, Fun"

14. Pharrell Williams – "Despicable Me"

15. Heitor Pereira – "Despicable Me 3 Score Suite"

16. The Minions – "Malatikalano Polatina"