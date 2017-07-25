Hear OneRepublic's Vibrant Cover of Oasis' 'Champagne Supernova'

OneRepublic embraced their formative rock influences by covering Oasis' 1995 anthem "Champagne Supernova." The alt-pop band's reverent rendition, recorded at the iconic Abbey Road studios, highlights the London episode of "Music Happens Here," Spotify's music and travel series with Live Nation and Hilton Honors.

Frontman Ryan Tedder adopts a slightly British phrasing on the track, opening up into a round, full-throated howl that resembles Oasis' Liam Gallagher. His bandmates stay faithful to the original recording, supplying plenty of raw crash cymbals and distortion.







In a teaser clip for the "Music Happens Here" episode, an awed OneRepublic walk through Abbey Road and praise Oasis as a crucial inspiration. "I was an Anglophile; the only Anglophile amongst my friends when I was 13, 14," Tedder says. "'Champagne Supernova' is like a once-in-a-lifetime record. It's just a classic." Bassist Brent Kutzle adds that encountering Oasis around age 10 marked his gateway into rock music.

The song will also be included in Spotify's curated "London Playlist" highlighting the featured artists in the latest episode. The London installment chronicles the stories of the city's most popular acts, including the creation evolution of Pink Floyd, David Bowie's transformation into Ziggy Stardust, the Police's early underground encounters and Ed Sheeran's resilience in his early career.

In conjunction with the episode, OneRepublic performed an exclusive storytelling session at Abbey Road. The inaugural episode took place in Los Angeles, followed by the OneRepublic concert in London and Aloe Blacc in New Orleans.