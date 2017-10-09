Hear Noel Gallagher's Joyous New Rocker 'Holy Mountain'

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have offered up their joyous new single "Holy Mountain," the first single off the former Oasis guitarist's upcoming new LP Who Built the Moon? The track features the Jam's Paul Weller on organ.



"It was one of the first things [producer David Holmes] and I did on the first week of working together. I knew instantly that it was going to be the first single," Gallagher said of "Holy Mountain" in a statement.

"There’s so much joy in it. Until the day I die, it will be one of my favourite pieces of music that I've ever written. It sounds great live. My kids love it, my friends' kids all love it and I am sure 'the kids' will love it."

Gallagher previously promised that his new album would be "a really big, bold, up-tempo beast of a record" and "Holy Mountain" delivers on all fronts as the guitarist cranks out a colorful, anthemic rocker powered by a driving riff and infectious hooks.

Gallagher will release "Holy Mountain" as a 12" vinyl single that's paired with an instrumental version of the song as well as "Dead In The Water (Live at RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)," which Gallagher and keyboardist Mike Rowe recorded off-the-cuff during a visit to a Dublin radio station. That track also features as a bonus track on the deluxe edition of Who Built the Moon?

Who Built the Moon? arrives November 24th. Gallagher and the High Flying Birds will embark on a North American tour in support of their new album in February 2018.

Noel's brother and adversary Liam Gallagher has not yet commented on "Holy Mountain" on Twitter.