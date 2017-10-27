Hear Noel Gallagher's Cinematic New Song 'Fort Knox'

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds blend psych-rock atmosphere with hip-hop groove on their cinematic new song "Fort Knox," the opener from the band's upcoming third LP, Who Built the Moon?

The former Oasis songwriter combines siren-like strings, funky drums and wordless vocal chants on the track. Gallagher paired "Fort Knox" with a lyric video featuring random shots of mountains, tunnels, eyeballs and the moon.

In a statement, Gallagher said his band finished the cut on their last day in the studio, sparked from a conversation about Kanye West's 2010 song "The Power." "The singer, Y-See, had never even heard the track, and she started to do this vocal over it, and it was like, 'fucking hell!'" he said. "It all just fell in to place.”

"Fort Knox" follows the album's lead single, "Holy Mountain," which features the Jam's Paul Weller on organ. Producer David Holmes described Who Built the Moon? – out November 24th – as "fun" in a statement about the album. "People are going to be surprised," he said. "I think people love Noel and they’re desperate for him to make a really big, bold, up-tempo beast of a record."

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will promote the LP with a U.S. tour launching February 9th in Detroit and concluding March 13th in L.A.