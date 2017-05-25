Hear Noah Cyrus' Country-Pop New Song 'I'm Stuck'

Noah Cyrus continues to show off her range with the country-leaning dance-pop single "I'm Stuck." The track will appear on her forthcoming debut album NC-17, due out later this year.

While Billy Ray Cyrus' youngest daughter had previously tapped into her R&B side ("Make Me (Cry)") and hip-hop-inflected pop side ("Stay Together"), her latest song sees her taking after her father and reinvented older sister Miley, going for catchy, shimmering country-pop. On the bouncy, breezy jam, the 17-year-old sings about falling for "the baddest boy around" and how weak her new beau has made her.

Cyrus has yet to reveal the release date for her debut album; she began releasing her new music late last year. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the teenager noted that Lady Gaga's latest album, Joanne, had been her biggest writing inspiration. For her, NC-17 will draw upon a wide range of inspirations – including, to a point, her famous family's musical history. "In my family, I grew up listening to my dad sing country music, but [the album] is definitely different from what I was raised listening to," she said.