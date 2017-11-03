Hear Nicki Minaj on Lil Uzi Vert's Suave 'The Way Life Goes' Remix

Lil Uzi Vert recruited Nicki Minaj for a hard-hitting guest spot on his new remix of suave single "The Way Life Goes."

Minaj's tonally wild guest spots bookend the track. She opens with a barrage of boastful bars – "Broke the Internet in 5411s and some Gucci/ The blue ribbons eatin' sushi/ It's that real good coochie/ This that wet as Chattahoochee" – that contrast with Lil Uzi Vert's meditations on heartbreak and relationship turmoil. She appears again during the song's outtro, softly crooning to a former love, "I know it's over, check out my cold shoulder."

The original version of "The Way Life Goes" appeared on Lil Uzi Vert's chart-topping debut studio album, Luv Is Rage 2, which he issued in digital form in August. The LP's physical edition, which includes four bonus tracks, is out November 17th. In September, the Philadelphia rapper released a gruesome, voyeuristic video for his breakout single "XO Tour Llif3."

Minaj has focused on guest features throughout 2017, appearing on songs with Katy Perry ("Swish Swish"), Major Lazer ("Run Up"), Future ("You Da Baddest"), Yo Gotti ("Rake It Up") and Migos and Cardi B ("MotorSport"), among others. She's also released a trio of her own stand-alone tracks: "Changed It" (featuring Lil Wayne), "No Frauds" (with Drake and Lil Wayne) and "Regret In Your Tears."