Hear Nick Jonas' Romantic New Song 'Find You'

Nick Jonas released his second new single of the year, the hypnotic "Find You." The track follows "Remember I Told You." Both tracks will appear on a new album following 2016's Last Year Was Complicated.
The song features a simple guitar riff and house-inflected beat. Jonas goes on a mysterious quest of the heart. "I see your face even when my eyes are shut/ But I never really know just where to find you," he sings. "I taste the words that keep falling out your mouth/ You got a logic I can never figure out."
Jonas teased the single with videos and images of him in the desert and under water. "Find You" follows the similarly house-inflected "Remember I Told You," which featured guest appearances from Anne-Marie and Mike Posner.
In conversation with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Jonas indicated that he wasn't sure if his next project would even be a proper album.
"I think that in a lot of ways this is a setup to a greater body of work that's still coming together, but also, for me, this is a single statement," he said in June with regards to his previous single. He even teased the guitar-driven sound of his latest. "If this [song] is carrying more of the underground British house beat that I love, then the next one might have guitars."