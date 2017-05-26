Hear Nick Jonas' House-Inflected Breakup Song, 'Remember I Told You'

Nick Jonas has returned with a new house-inflected, guest-filled single, "Remember I Told You." The song is about Jonas rekindling an old romance by telling his former lover how much he needs her. "All of the words that I'm saying/ Are just a fancy way of saying 'I care,'" he croons on the chorus.







Pop newcomer Anne-Marie sings the second verse, trying to be cool about the man she loves having (possibly) moved on. Mike Posner raps on the bridge, showing a bit more anger about the situation than Jonas and Anne-Marie. "Hate is just a fancy way of saying that I care," he spits.



Jonas has yet to reveal if "Remember I Told You" will lead to a new album this year. His last solo release, 2016's Last Year Was Complicated, yielded "Close" and "Bacon," the latter of which he performed at the MTV Video Music Awards. Earlier this year he appeared on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack alongside Nicki Minaj for the track "Bom Bidi Bom."