Nick Cave and Bad Seeds bandmate Warren Ellis released a new collaborative track, "War Machine," which appears on the soundtrack to Netflix's upcoming film of the same name starring Brad Pitt.

The ambient instrumental kicks off with swirling analog synthesizers that harken back to the 1970s heyday of kraut-rock. From there, the song builds with marching snares and ringing bells, climaxing with a flurry of harmonized vocals.

Cave and Ellis, who recently scored Jeff Bridges Western Hell or High Water, said in a statement that "War Machine" epitomizes the tonal duality of their project. "Together we made a score that was both light and dark, propulsive and meditative at the same time," they said. "We developed a kind of 'spiritual electronics' that captured both the melancholy and the terrible absurdity of the Afghan war. It was a great pleasure to work with David Michôd, who is not only an extraordinary filmmaker but a musician too. Our favorite score!"







The War Machine soundtrack is out via Lakeshore Records/Invada Records on May 26th, the same day the David Michôd-directed film debuts on Netflix, Pitchfork reports. Cave and Ellis contributed 14 of the album's 19 tracks, alongside electronic/kraut-rock innovator Roedelius and chamber-rock band Rachel's.

War Machine stars Pitt as four-star General Glen McMahon, who is responsible for ending former president George W. Bush's war in Afghanistan. The film co-stars Tilda Swinton, Sir Ben Kingsley, Anthony Michael Hall and Topher Grace.

War Machine Soundtrack Track List

1. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: "Ah America"

2. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: "Humble Man"

3. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: "The Bubble"

4. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: "The Civilian Executive"

5. Roedelius: "In Liebe Dein"

6. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: "Badi Basim"

7. Roedelius: "Kamee"

8. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: "The Moon Landing"

9. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: "Our Noise"

10. Roedelius: "Fabelwein"

11. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: "Jeanie"

12. Rachel's: "NY Snow Globe"

13. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: "Thousands of Parades, All Over America"

14. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: "Marjah"

15. Roedelius: "Staunen im Fjord"

16. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: "The Hand of Helping"

17. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: "Be Lovely"

18. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: "A Page in the History Books"

19. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis: "War Machine"