Hear N.E.R.D. Recruit Future for Thumping '1000'

The reunited N.E.R.D. recruit Future for the Neptunes-led group's thumping new single "1000," another cut off their upcoming album No One Ever Really Dies.

Like the album's first single "Lemon" with Rihanna, "1000" leans more towards Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo's uptempo beats from their Neptunes production work than the rock-leaning sound of their previous N.E.R.D. output.

Williams, Future and N.E.R.D.'s Shay Haley all fire fast-paced verses over the frenzied beat. "In the mirror, there’s a hero / One zero zero zero," Williams sings on the chorus.

No One Ever Really Dies, due out December 15th and titled after the band's acronym, also features guests M.I.A., Ed Sheeran, Andre 3000, Gucci Mane, Wale and, on a pair of tracks, Kendrick Lamar.

N.E.R.D. last released their Nothing in 2010. Following the surprise arrival of "Lemon," Williams and company debuted No One Ever Really Dies at a faux-concert at ComplexCon.