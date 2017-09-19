Morrissey celebrates the introvert's life as a route to self-care on his new single, "Spent the Day in Bed."

Morrissey prescribes his listeners a day under the covers with the television off as a way of combating life's anxieties. "Spent the day in bed, very happy I did," he sings over a cheerful electric keyboard riff and firm backbeat. "I recommend that you stop watching the news/ Because the news contrives to frighten you/ To make you feel small and alone."

After taking shots at the media, Morrissey morphs into a well-meaning therapist. "There's nothing wrong with being good to yourself/ Be good to yourself for once: no bus, no boss, no rain, no train."

"Spent the Day in Bed" is slated to appear fifth on the singer's new LP, Low in High School, due out November 17th. He crafted the album with Joe Chiccarelli (the White Stripes, the Raconteurs) at La Fabrique Studios in France and Forum Studios in Rome.

Morrissey is planning a pair of shows at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. on November 10th and 11th to support the LP's release. He also set up a Twitter account this week for the first time and subsequently tweeted "OR WA CA AZ UT CO MO IL MI DC NY PA MA," hinting at a longer tour that will take him across the U.S.

Low in High School Track List:

1. "My Love, I'd Do Anything for You"

2. "I Wish You Lonely"

3. "Jacky's Only Happy When She's Up on the Stage"

4. "Home Is a Question Mark"

5. "Spent the Day in Bed"

6. "I Bury the Living"

7. "In Your Lap"

8. "The Girl from Tel-Aviv Who Wouldn't Kneel"

9. "All the Young People Must Fall in Love"

10. "When You Open Your Legs"

11. "Who Will Protect Us from the Police?"

12. "Israel"