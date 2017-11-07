Hear Morrissey Slam United Kingdom in Urgent New Song

Morrissey moves from melodic guitar rock to ominous political pronouncements on his new song "Jacky's Only Happy When She's Up on the Stage." The track will appear on the singer's upcoming album, Low in High School, which is due out on November 17th.

"Jacky's Only Happy When She's Up on the Stage" takes a hard turn during the bridge, where the song's political undercurrent rockets to the surface. "Scene two, everyone who comes must go," Morrissey sings. "Scene four, it's blacker than ever before/ Scene six, this country is making me sick." The band whips into a frenzy, and Morrissey finishes the track by singing one line over and over: "Everybody's heading to the exit."

In a brief interview with Rolling Stone last month, Morrissey suggested that his new album was "certainly louder" than his last, 2014's World Peace Is None of Your Business. "Although people have been trained to not expect very much from modern music," he continued, "there is, I find, always so much to say and play, and here it is. The political elite has stopped breathing, and the people and politicians everywhere are openly in a state of mutual contempt. Translate all of this into great music and life becomes hopeful."

Morrissey is touring the United States in November.