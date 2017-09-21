Hear Miley Cyrus' Country Breakup Song 'Week Without You'

Miley Cyrus imagines leaving a lover behind in her latest retro ballad, "Week Without You." The song will appear on the singer's Younger Now album, due out September 29th.

Related Miley Cyrus Announces New Album 'Younger Now' Follow-up to 2015's 'Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz' is slated for September 29th release

Cyrus balances her romantic woes with crunchy instrumentation. "I know that I gave you my heart, but you stomped it to the ground," Cyrus sings. "And that's what's got me wondering what it's like to not have you around."

Cyrus co-wrote and co-produced every song on her upcoming record, a first for the singer. "This writing process has been a really different experience because I've never put out an album this way," she said in a statement. "People have been asking me, 'is this like a re-introduction of yourself?' But it's not that at all. Actually, it's more like, I am this person who embraces all my past selves. This album is the most me for right now that I can be."









"Week Without You" follows "Malibu," "Inspired" and "Younger Now." "Malibu" climbed to Number Ten on the Hot 100, while "Younger Now" peaked at Number 79. To help promote her new album, Cyrus also performed at the VMAs in August and joined James Corden for Carpool Karaoke.

