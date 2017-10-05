Hear Mike Love's Joyful New Song 'Unleash the Love'

The Beach Boys' Mike Love unveiled a sprightly new song, "Unleash the Love," the title track from his upcoming double LP, out November 17th via BMG.

The rollicking tune boasts a busy but soulful arrangement filled with organ, piano, horns, acoustic guitar and plenty of back-up vocals and harmonies. Love's lyrics carry a simple yet endearing message – "It's in our power to change this planet's destiny/ If we unleash the love" – and the musician even interpolates the Youngbloods' famed "Come on people now" refrain from "Get Together."

"Unleash the Love" is one of 13 new songs Love wrote for his double-LP, which will also feature re-workings of 12 classic Beach Boys tunes, such as "California Girls," "Help Me Rhonda" and "Good Vibrations." Michael Lloyd produced the album, while Love also enlisted a slew of guests, including John Stamos, who plays drums on two originals. The actor also appears alongside Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath for a version of the Beach Boys' "Do It Again," which the trio released over the summer.

Love's new songs find the musician culling from an array of musical genres, as well as the teachings of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi and Transcendental Meditation. The record includes Love's previously released George Harrison tribute, "Pisces Brothers," about the Beach Boys' trip to India with the Beatles.

"As a writer, I kept gravitating to this idea of love, in all forms," Love said. "Romantic love, unrequited love, lasting love, spiritual love, love for the planet, and what the absence of love can do to us as a people. This album is my way of communicating what the world needs now is love sweet love. And the hope is if we all can unleash whatever love inside of us, we can collectively make this world better."



Love and the Beach Boys will continue their sprawling Wild Honey tour throughout the fall, winter and into 2018. The group kicks off their next leg, October 6th at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Mike Love - Unleash the Love Track List

Disc 1

1. "All the Love in Paris" (featuring Dave Koz)

2. "Getcha Back" (featuring John Stamos)

3. "Daybreak Over the Ocean"

4. "I Don't Wanna Know"

5. "Too Cruel"

6. "Crescent Moon"

7. "Cool Head, Warm Heart"

8. "Pisces Brothers"

9. "Unleash The Love"

10. "Ram Raj"

11. "10,000 Years Ago" (featuring John Stamos)

12. "Only One Earth"

13. "Make Love Not War"

Disc 2

1. "California Girls"

2. "Do It Again" (featuring Mark McGrath and John Stamos)

3. "Help Me Rhonda"

4. "I Get Around"

5. "Warmth of the Sun" (featuring Ambha Love)

6. "Brian's Back"

7. "Kiss Me Baby"

8. "Darlin'" (featuring AJR)

9. "Wild Honey" (featuring John Cowsill"

10. "Wouldn't It Be Nice"

11. "Good Vibrations"

12. "Fun Fun Fun"