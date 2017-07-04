Hear Mike Love, John Stamos Recreate Beach Boys' Rousing 'Do It Again'

Mike Love enlisted actor John Stamos and Sugar Ray singer Mark McGrath for a new version of the Beach Boys' 1968 hit "Do It Again." Love shared the track ahead of the Beach Boys' Fourth of July concert outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., which will air as part of PBS' annual A Capitol Fourth special.



The new version of "Do It Again" features the same catchy arrangement as the original, though Love happily injects the stomping drum beat and beach boogie guitar with a little extra rock and roll power. Throughout the song, Love trades vocal lines with Stamos and McGrath, whose voices fit easily into the Beach Boys' quintessentially breezy harmonies.

"'Do It Again' has been a staple of our live shows since 1969," Love said of the song. "It evokes memories of past summers while looking forward to new beginnings. I think we capture that feeling in this recording with the multi-talented Mark McGrath, and our honorary Beach Boy, John Stamos."

Stamos and McGrath will also take part in the Capitol Fourth special, with Stamos serving as the evening's host. Other performers include the Blues Brothers, the Four Tops, Trace Adkins, Kellie Pickler and more. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Following their Fourth of July gig in D.C., Love and the Beach Boys will continue their sprawling 2017 Wild Honey Tour. The trek resumes July 6th in Rapid City, South Dakota and continues through November 18th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Last month, the Beach Boys released a new box set, 1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow, which culls recordings from the sessions that produced the band's two post-Pet Sounds records, Smiley Smile and Wild Honey.

