Hear Miguel's Shimmering New Song 'Pineapple Skies'

Miguel has unveiled his upbeat new song "Pineapple Skies," the latest single off the R&B singer's upcoming album War & Leisure.



"Don't forget to hold on tight / While we Stevie Wonder through the night," Miguel sings over a funky bass line shimmering instrumental. "Come tomorrow seems so bright / Don't look down we're still up / Something like a thriller."

"Pineapple Skies" is available to download and stream ahead of War & Leisure's December 1st release date. The LP also features the previously released singles "Sky Walker" featuring Travis Scott and "Told You So."

Miguel recently spoke to Rolling Stone about how Bernie Sanders, the 2016 presidential election and his newfound activism informed his new album, the follow-up to 2015's Wildheart.

"That's where it's a challenge for me: All right, where do I exist in this now?" Miguel said. "What am I going to do now? What do I care about now? As things change and we grow, our priorities start to shift. I think I'm taking the time to reestablish in my own mind what I'm really trying to do – what it's all for."

Watch Miguel perform an acoustic rendition of "Pineapple Skies" from an October performance below: