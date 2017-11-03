Hear Miguel's Funky 'Told You So' From New LP 'War & Leisure'

Miguel embraces his funky side with "Told You So," a new song from his upcoming fourth LP, War & Leisure, out December 1st via ByStorm Entertainment/RCA Records.



The singer-songwriter utilizes nimble synth-bass and stabbing electric guitars on the upbeat cut, crooning his signature melismatic lines on the chorus. "I don't want to control you/ I want to set you free," he belts. "Just come with me." Director Karim Huu Do helmed the track's artful video, which balances aggression and elation: Miguel dances joyously in the desert, intercut with menacing explosions and flashbacks to turbulent protests.

War & Leisure, which follows 2015's Wildheart, also includes low-key lead single "Sky Walker," featuring Travis Scott. In September, Miguel performed a stripped-back, acoustic version of the song on The Late Show; during his late-night spot, he also played "Come Through and Chill," an album track he issued last year via Soundcloud.



The new LP is available to pre-order, though Miguel has yet to detail its track list. Following Wildheart, the singer also released Black Lives Matter tribute "How Many," The Get Down contribution "Cadillac" and DJ Premier team-up "2 Lovin U." In April, he appeared on Dua Lipa's synth-pop single "Lost in Your Light."