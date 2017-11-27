Hear Miguel Team With J. Cole on 'Come Through and Chill'

Miguel teams with J. Cole and producer Salaam Remi on an updated version of "Come Through and Chill," the singer's 2016 single that he reworked for inclusion on his new album War & Leisure.

The laid-back track remains largely unchanged from the version Miguel dropped in June 2016 with one major exception: A pair of fiery verses by J. Cole, one of which kicks off the new version and another more politically incendiary verse tucked midway through.

"In case my lack of reply had you catching them feelings / Girl, you've been on my mind like Kaepernick kneeling / Or police killings, or Trump saying slick shit / Manipulating poor white folks because they ignant / Blind to the ones who got the pigment / Lately I've been stressing because it seems so malignant," the rapper says. Cole has been among the more vocal rappers in his support of Colin Kaepernick and the NFL anthem protests.

War & Leisure, Miguel's most political album to date, is due out Friday, December 1st. The singer has previously unveiled the singles for "Told You So," "Sky Walker" with Travis Scott and the dreamy "Pineapple Skies."