Hear Metro Boomin's 'No Complaints' With Drake, Migos' Offset

Producer Metro Boomin teams with his What a Time to Be Alive collaborator Drake and Migos' Offset on a new track titled "No Complaints." The track premiered Friday as part of Drake's OVO Sound radio show on Beats 1.

"At 17 I wanted everything that was in store / At 23 I bought it all just to make sure," Drake boasts on the track. "Look at my face / Up there with the greats / Steps that I take / You can't retrace. Young Metro on bass."



"No Complaints" arrives just days after Drake dropped his new song "Signs," the rapper's first new track since releasing More Life; after debuting at a Louis Vuitton fashion show, "Signs" had its formal premiere on Friday's OVO Sound.

"No Complaints" is available now on all streaming and digital music services.

Metro Boomin's collaborative mixtape with Gucci Mane, DropTopWop, was released in May. On Thursday, the producer hinted that a new song would arrive Friday night in a tweet that also revealed the single's artwork.