Hear Meek Mill's Surprise New Mixtape 'Meekend Music II'

Meek Mill unveiled a surprise new mixtape, Meekend Music II, Tuesday. The four-track release includes collaborations with YFN Lucci, Barcelini and Eearz, as well as production from Mike Will Made-It, Dougie, Papamitrou and Street Runner.

Meekend Music II opens with the soulful and somber "Save Me," which finds Meek Mill mulling obligations to his hustle and his family in an auto-tuned warble.

"Young Nigga Dreams" is a far more brash and boastful with a stomping beat to match, while on "Bag Talk" Meek Mill unleashes a breathless deluge over trap percussion and twinkling piano. Meanwhile, the Mike Will-produced "Organized Chaos" is a fast-paced, ominous offering that boasts an impressive turn from rising Atlanta MC Eearz and an array of clever yet devastating bars from Meek Mill like, "Freddie Kruger with the Ruger/ They'll kill you when you're talkin' peace/ Learned that shit from Martin Luther."



Meek Mill teased Meekend Music II with an Instagram post Monday. The rapper shared the first installment of the mixtape series in May, releasing a three-track project that included collaborations with Young Thug and A$AP Rocky. A few weeks later, Meek Mill shared another new song, "Glow Up."

In a recent interview with Los Angels radio station Real 92.3, Meek Mill said that he had finished his next full-length album, Wins and Losses, though a release date has yet to be announced. Meek Mill's last LP, Dreams Worth More Than Money, arrived in 2015, while last year he released his Dreamchasers 4 mixtape.