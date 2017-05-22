Hear Meek Mill Brag About Unsafe Sex on New Piano-Driven Song 'Glow Up'

Meek Mill prays for eternal guidance against rivals on new song "Glow Up," a parade of boasts and one-liners. "I say Lord be my savior when it come to gettin' this paper," he raps over thumping bass and dramatic piano loops. "Please protect me from my haters."

Mill adopts a borderline stream-of-consciousness flow throughout the track, bragging about sex ("I finesse her out them panties/ I hit raw dog, get a plan B"), drugs ("Mix the codeine with the Fanta") and wealth ("I walk up in Neiman's, spend 10K just like it's nothin'").

"Glow Up" follows the Philadelphia rapper's recent three-track release, Meekend Music. In a November Instagram post, Mill posted artwork for a new project, DC4.5 – assumedly a sequel to his October mixtape, DC4 – which he promised would be "dropping any day."

Mill released his second studio album, Dreams Worth More Than Money, in 2015. He's yet to officially announce his third LP, which Complex anticipates will arrive this year.

Earlier this month, the rapper released videos for DC4's "Litty" and Meekend Music's "Left Hollywood." He and Yo Gotti will launch a co-headlining summer tour July 5th in Cleveland.