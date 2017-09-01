Hear Mastodon's Sprawling New Song 'Toe to Toes'

Mastodon released a sprawling new song, "Toe to Toes." It's from the heavy metal band's upcoming EP, Cold Dark Place.

"Toe to Toes" was recorded during the band's sessions for their 2017 LP Emperor of Sand, with Brendan O'Brien producing the track. The song comes less than a week after Mastodon dropped their new video for Emperor of Sand's "Steambreather."

The other three tracks on the Cold Dark Place EP – "North Side Star," "Blue Walsh" and the title track – were laid down during Mastodon's recording sessions for their 2014 album, Once More 'Round the Sun.

Cold Dark Place, out September 22nd, is available to preorder now on CD as well as a 10" vinyl picture disc. The band also recently dropped a video detailing how the Richey Beckett-made cover art was created:





Cold Dark Place EP Track List

1. "North Side Star"

2. "Blue Walsh"

3. "Toe to Toes"

4. "Cold Dark Place"