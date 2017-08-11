Hear Marshmello, Khalid Unite on Stirring New Song 'Silence'

EDM producer Marshmello recruited emerging alt-soul singer Khalid on his new single, "Silence." The 19-year-old vocalist proclaims he's "found peace in your violence" over shifting, snapping synths.

"I'd rather be a lover than a fighter/ 'Cause all my life I've been fighting," Khalid sings. "Never felt a feeling of comfort/ All this time I've been hiding."

Marshmello first emerged in 2015 after releasing a series of remixes by artists like Jack Ü and Zedd. He released his debut studio album, Joytime, last year. The anonymous performer – who performs onstage wearing a marshmallow head – recently cracked Forbes' list of 2017's highest-paid DJs, earning $21 million in the 12 months preceding June 2017.

Khalid broke out in 2016 with his hit "Location." The track appears on his March-issued debut LP, American Teen, which Rolling Stone ranked one of 2017's 50 Best Albums So Far.