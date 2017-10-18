Hear Maroon 5's Reflective Song 'Whiskey' With A$AP Rocky

Maroon 5 have unveiled new song "Whiskey," which features A$AP Rocky. The song hails from their forthcoming sixth studio album, Red Pill Blues.

The piano-led, reflective "Whiskey" sees the Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine looking back on booze-filled, youthful nights and love lost. "I never knew that love was blind/ 'Til I was hers," Levine croons. "'But she was never mine/ Yeah, I was reckless, but I let it burn" he sings before the song's namesake is turned into a simile on the chorus. "'Til she kissed me like a whiskey," he sings.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky's verse reminisces on romantic memories with liquor-tipped metaphors. "I ain't like the other cognacs/ Or the type of cat that'd never call back/ Or lose contact when you're running out of rum and you make a run," he raps. "All of that tequila's a killer/ A little vodka break her off something proper/ Pop a cork and play spin the bottle."

The new song follows the previously released Red Pill Blues track "What Lovers Do" featuring SZA, and album deluxe edition offerings "Don't Wanna Know" with Kendrick Lamar and "Cold" featuring Future.

Red Pill Blues will be released on November 3rd via Interscope Records.