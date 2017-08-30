Hear Maroon 5, SZA Unite on Funky New Song 'What Lovers Do'

Maroon 5 recruited neo-soul singer SZA for their funky new single, "What Lovers Do." Frontman Adam Levine croons about gambling on love in his signature falsetto, anchored by breezy synth pads, muted bass and digital handclaps. "I bet the house on you/ Am I lucky or not, lucky or not, lucky or not?" he sings.

SZA joins the band on the second verse and bridge, echoing Levine's lovelorn questions ("Are we too grown for changin'?" she sings. "Are we too grown to mess around?") and dropping a few auto-tuned vocal ad-libs.

"What Lovers Do" follows Maroon 5's Future collaboration "Cold" and 2016 Kendrick Lamar team-up "Don't Wanna Know." The band recently released "Cold"'s trippy video and performed the brooding single on The Tonight Show.

SZA, who issued a surreal video for Ctrl single "Supermodel" last month, recently launched a headlining North American tour.

"I had to get more involved in my sound," SZA said in a recent Rolling Stone interview about making CTRL. "I had to just say what was on my mind, not find a way to hide it behind the boards ... I just forgot that eventually, everybody else would have to hear everything. It was scary. I was really ashamed of my voice, ashamed of myself, so I didn't want to hear myself clearly."

