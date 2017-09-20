Hear Marilyn Manson's New Love Song 'Kill4Me'

Marilyn Manson's latest single is a love song, Antichrist Superstar–style. The track, "Kill4Me," opens with Manson asking to form a "blood pact" with his lover "to love and to fuck and to only see ourselves." Later, amid throbbing synths and a disco beat, he romantically declares, "bloody noses are just like roses. ... Would you kill, kill, kill for me?"

The song will appear on Manson's upcoming LP, Heaven Upside Down, due out October 6th. Previously, the rocker released the buoyant, not-ready-for-radio track "We Know Where You Fucking Live" as well as a gritty video for the song that depicts nuns terrorizing suburbia. "What's a nice place like this doing around people like us?" he asks in the song.

Last year, Manson told Rolling Stone the LP would be a departure from his 2015 LP The Pale Emperor. "The people who have heard the new songs said it reminded them of their favorite parts of Antichrist Superstar and Mechanical Animals – but with a new, different approach," he said. "It's pretty violent in its nature for some reason. And it's not emotional in the same way. It's got a chip on its shoulder. I enjoyed doing it. I can't wait for people to hear it. I think they're going to be quite surprised."

Prior to the album's release, Manson will embark on a North American tour. It kicks off September 27th in Silver Spring, Maryland and will wrap a few days before Halloween in Las Vegas. A few days later, Manson will appear on the Slipknot-curated day of Ozzfest Meets Knotfest on November 5th. He'll head to Europe later in the month.