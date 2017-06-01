Hear Major Lazer's New Song With Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, Quavo

Major Lazer team with Travis Scott, former Fifth Harmony vocalist Camila Cabello and Migos rapper Quavo on new single "Know No Better," featured on the group's surprise EP of the same name.

"Know No Better," built on stomping grand piano chords, jerky dancehall rhythms and pitch-shifted vocal samples, cycles seamlessly through its all-star guest spots. In a heavily Auto-Tuned verse, Scott boasts about his "whip," and Quavo also brand-drops a vehicle of choice: "I make her ride Mercedes/ I can afford the latest." An unimpressed Cabello counters, "Say you different, who you kidding/ Yeah, you know no better/ Save that talk for the ones who don't know no better."

The Know No Better EP comes two years after Major Lazer's third album, Peace Is the Mission. The new release features collaborations from artists across the world, including Jilionaire's fellow Trinidadian Machel Montana and Walshy Fire's Jamaican countrymen Busy Signal, Sean Paul and Konshens, among others.

Between Peace Is the Mission and Know No Better, the Diplo-led trio also issued hit singles "Cold Water" (featuring Justin Bieber) and "Run Up" (with Nicki Minaj and PartyNextDoor). The group are expected to release their fourth LP, Music Is the Weapon, this year, though they've yet to announce a release date or track list.

Major Later – Know No Better EP Track List

1. "Know No Better" (featuring Travis Scott, Camila Cabello and Quavo)

2. "Buscando Huellas" (featuring J Balvin and Sean Paul)

3. "Particula" (featuring Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking and Jidenna)

4. "Jump" (featuring Busy Signal)

5. "Sua Cara" (featuring Anitta and Pabllo Vittar

6. "Front of the Line" (featuring Machel Montano and Konshens)