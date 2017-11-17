Hear Major Lazer's Buoyant New Song 'Love Life'

Major Lazer are readying the release of their new film, which documents their historic 2016 concert in Havana, Cuba called Give Me Future and they've unveiled a pair of songs from the soundtrack. The documentary will be available via Apple Music on Friday.



"Love Life" features Trinidadian singer-rapper Azaryah. Peppered with danceable island grooves, the rhythmic tune celebrates the feel-good emotions of being in the presence of someone you love. "So unique heaven sent/ Perfection in the elements you represent," Azaryah sings. "The air you breathe, a force is felt/ You bring me blessings."

For the second song released from the film's soundtrack, Major Lazer's Diplo teams once again with Mø for "Get it Right." On their new collaboration, Mø's contemplative lyrics explore themes of learning from the past and having resilience. "They can try to hold me down but I am /I'm gonna get it right," she sings. "When they sky is filled with smoke and fire/ I'm gonna get it right."

Major Lazer previously collaborated with Mø and DJ Snake on their 2015 smash hit "Lean On" and Justin Bieber and Mø feature on Major Lazer's "Cold Water" single.