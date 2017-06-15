Hear Macklemore's Inspiring New Song With Skylar Grey, 'Glorious'

Macklemore unveiled a celebratory new song, "Glorious," that is set to appear on his forthcoming solo album. The track features guest vocals from Skylar Grey and production from longtime collaborator Josh "Budo" Karp with help from Tyler Dopps.

"Glorious" has rapid percussion and an energizing piano loop. Macklemore unravels a torrent of lyrics that complement Grey's gospel-tinged hook. "Glorious" is an ode to fresh starts and embracing life. Throughout the song, Macklemore mixes endless positivity and motivation with touches of braggadocio: "We posted on the porch, my family's glasses to the stars/ My grandma smiling down on me like woo, that boy got bars."

"Glorious" follows Macklemore's two previously released solo tracks, "Wednesday Morning" and "Drug Dealer," the latter featuring Ariana DeBoo. It's unclear if those tracks will also appear on Macklemore's upcoming album.

The as-yet-untitled project marks Macklemore's first solo LP since 2005's The Language of My World. Outside a 2009 mixtape, The Unplanned Mixtape, Macklemore's last two releases have been collaborations with producer Ryan Lewis. In 2012, they released their breakout The Heist, which they followed in 2016 with This Unruly Mess I've Made.