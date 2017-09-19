Hear Macklemore, Kesha Reminisce on Evocative New Song 'Good Old Days'

Macklemore and Kesha reminisce on their powerful new hip-hop ballad, "Good Old Days." The track will appear on Macklemore's upcoming solo album, Gemini.

Related Macklemore Talks 'Gemini,' His Upcoming Career Reset Without Ryan Lewis The rapper on working with Kesha, life after poorly received 'Unruly Mess' and why he's not overthinking his first solo record since 2005

"Good Old Days" features stripped-down drums, piano and vocal loops. Macklemore vividly recounts everything from his early tours and dreams of stardom, to his homecoming dance regrets and struggles with substance abuse.

Kesha delivers the song's potent hook over an isolated piano and buoys Macklemore throughout the third verse, adding an extra chill to lines like, "And I ain't worried about the wrinkles around my smile/ I've got some scars, I've been around/ I've thrown some pain, I've seen some things, but I'm here now."

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Macklemore spoke about working with Kesha. "She is someone that I walked into the room and I immediately just caught a vibe with and became friends with pretty instantaneously. … She's a musician, she's a writer, she's someone that is not afraid to try ideas in the studio, not afraid to get vulnerable in front of people, not scared to go for the high note when she doesn't know if she can hit it or not. She is a musician in every sense of the word, and she's hilarious."



"Good Old Days" follows Macklemore's previously-released Gemini single, "Glorious." Gemini marks Macklemore's first full-length solo project since 2005's The Language of My World. Outside a 2009 mixtape, The Unplanned Mixtape, the Seattle rapper's last two releases have been collaborations with producer Ryan Lewis, The Heist and This Unruly Mess I've Made. Macklemore will embark on a North American tour in support of Gemini October 6th in Portland.

