Hear Lorde's 'Homemade Dynamite' Remix With SZA, Khalid, Post Malone

Lorde tapped SZA, Khalid and Post Malone for a crackling remix of her Melodrama track, "Homemade Dynamite."

The three artists contribute fresh verses to the song and lay down vocals alongside Lorde's during the punchy chorus. Over the airy synths of "Homemade Dynamite," Khalid and Post Malone unravel poignant verses while SZA ups them both with a sauntering string of lines about pulling out all the stops to set the mood: "I checked your girl at the door," she sings, "I sent your friend to the store/ It's only me and you."





Lorde released Melodrama in June and has spent much of the summer on the festival circuit. The pop star will kick off a world tour this fall with an international run before embarking on a North American leg March 1st, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Both Khalid and SZA released their debut albums this year, with the former's American Teen arriving in March and the latter's Ctrl arriving in June. Post Malone scored a massive summer hit with his Quavo-featuring single, "Congratulations," which appeared on his 2016 LP, Stoney.