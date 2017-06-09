Hear Lorde Navigate Nightlife Angst on New Song 'Sober'

Lorde has unveiled the studio version of her punchy new song, "Sober." The track will appear on the singer's upcoming album Melodrama, though she notably premiered it during a surprise pre-Coachella concert in April, her first full show in nearly three years.

"Sober" is an understated pop track that finds Lorde grappling with the highs and lows of a wild weekend and a burgeoning romance. The song boasts rumbling drums and gauzy synths and slowly builds to include brash horn stabs that dance around Lorde's vocals. "These are the games of the weekend," she sings. "We pretend that we just don't care/ But we care/ But what will we do when we're sober?"

"Sober" follows Lorde's previously released Melodrama track, "Perfect Places," which also delves into the existential angst of heavy partying. Melodrama arrives June 16th and follows Lorde's 2013 breakout, Pure Heroine.

Lorde has a handful of U.S. festival dates scheduled for this summer, including stops at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Outside Lands. The recent Rolling Stone cover star will embark on an international tour in support of Melodrama in September.

