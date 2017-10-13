Hear Logic Recruit Juanes for Bilingual Version of '1-800-273-8255'

Logic recruited Latin singer Juanes for a revamped bilingual version of his suicide prevention anthem, "1-800-273-8255."

Juanes reworks the first verse in his silky Spanish croon, alternating with Logic on the distinctive pre-chorus and chorus hooks. Alessia Cara and Khali's original cameos remain in-tact on the poignant rap ballad, which is titled after the National Suicide Prevention Hotline phone number.

In a statement about the new track, Juanes said he was "incredibly moved" by "1-800-273-8255" when he first heard the lyrics. "[I] thought of how many people can relate or know someone who can relate to those words," he said. "I love to be part of a song with such a powerful message, and I believe we can use music to inspire people who are going through dark times in their lives."

Logic added that he "immediately" agreed to the collaboration after the Latin superstar reached out. "[Juanes] is genuinely passionate about mental health awareness, and it all happened organically," he said. "I'm glad that we can discuss this issue and give people hope around the world."

The rapper released "1-800-273-8255" in April and performed the song at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in August. That same month, Logic issued the track's powerful video, in which a gay teenager contemplates suicide. Last month, Logic teamed with Metallica, Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Halsey and other musicians to participate in a new mental health awareness and suicide prevention campaign, "I'm Listening."

Juanes recently released his "visual album," Mis Planes Son Amarte, which Rolling Stone named one of the 50 Best Albums of 2017 So Far in a June round-up.