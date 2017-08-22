Lindstrom Previews New LP With Space Disco Song 'Shinin'

Norwegian producer Lindstrøm unveiled a new space disco gem, "Shinin," featuring Grace Hall of the Los Angeles duo Skin Town. The track will appear on Lindstrøm's new album, It's Alright Between Us As It Is, out October 20th via Smalltown Supersound.

The seven-minute "Shinin" is filled with a captivating melange of synths and a shuffling drum beat. Hall's rich croon matches the track's cosmic vibes though her lyrics about hanging at the park with a new flame help ground "Shinin" in the real. Lindstrøm and Hall previously collaborated on the producer's 2015 single, "Home Tonight."









Lindstrøm's It's Alright Between Us As It Is marks the producers fifth solo album and first since 2012's Smalhans, while last year he released the EP, Windings. Along with Hall, the new record features vocals from Jenny Hval and Frida Sundemo. It's Alright Between Us is available to pre-order.

Lindstrøm has a handful of international and U.S. tour dates scheduled for this fall in support of the record. He's set to play the Good Room in Brooklyn November 9th, the Sound on Sound Festival in McDade, Texas the 10th and Smart Bar in Chicago the 11th.

It's Alright Between Us As It Is Track List

1. "It's Alright Between Us As It Is"

2. "Spire"

3. "Tensions"

4. "But Isn't It" feat. Frida Sundemo

5. "Versatile Dreams (Interlude)"

6. "Shinin" feat. Grace Hall

7. "Drift"

8. "Bungl (Like A Ghost)" feat. Jenny Hval

9. "Under Trees"