Lil Yachty has unveiled another song from his upcoming debut studio album, Teenage Emotions. The rapper teams with Evander Griiim for new tune "X Men."

Following his release of the dark "Peek a Boo," upbeat "Harley," and the romantic "Bring it Back," "X Men" has a more roiling bent. The song's rumbling bass buoys Lil Yachty and Griiim's rhymes about cars, money, women and calling out detractors.

"You don't have a place in my heart, bro," Lil Yachty declares, and later warns, "You shouldn't want beef from the start/ Everywhere I drive leave marks." Meanwhile, Griiim is equally relentless on the chorus. "Ice out all my friends," he raps. "Call us X Men."

Lil Yachty's Teenage Emotions will be released on May 26th. The 20-track set includes several guests beyond Griiim, including Migos, Diplo, YG, Kamaiyah, Stefflon Don, Grace and Sonya Elise. The rapper will embark on a 27-date tour, which launches on August 11th in Dallas and wraps in Atlanta on October 20th.