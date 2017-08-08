Hear Lil Wayne's Confident, Upbeat New Song 'Like a Man'

Lil Wayne teamed up with his longtime recording engineer/producer ONHEL on the new track "Like a Man," an uptempo broadside that surfaced on SoundCloud.

ONHEL grounds Lil Wayne's distinctive vocals in a beat that evokes Nineties vocal house. Over a string of synthesizers and a Crystal Waters-like arc, Lil Wayne delivers lines with rasp and authority.

Wayne's raps primarily take the form of lists, boasting about his goons, guns and cars. As the song progresses, his rhymes become more whimsical: "Lil Tunechi off the wall, like Spider-Man/ Promethazine, cream soda and the Vicodin/ Like a man, I've been hard since a diaper then/ And ever since I been on Mars, I've been buyin' land."

Though Lil Wayne hasn't released an official album since 2016's Collegrove – a collaboration with 2 Chainz – he's remained a constant presence on the radio and on SoundCloud. This year he has appeared on DJ Khaled's Number One hit "I'm the One," Nicki Minaj's "No Frauds," the remix of Gucci Mane and Drake's "Both" and Ty Dolla $ign's new single "Love U Better." Lil Wayne also released a four-song EP, In Tune We Trust, in July.



