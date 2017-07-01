Hear Liam Gallagher's Tender New Solo Song 'Chinatown'

Liam Gallagher has shared his tender new song "Chinatown," the second single off the former Oasis singer's upcoming solo debut As You Were.

Related 63 Most Anticipated Albums of 2017 Drake, Tool, U2 and more of this year's upcoming releases

A mellow compliment to Gallagher's raucous first single "Wall of Glass," the atmospheric "Chinatown" finds the vocalist in "Wonderwall" mode as he sings gentle acoustic guitars and a simple backbeat.

"Well the cops have taken over / When everyone's at yoga / 'Cause happiness is a warm gun," Gallagher sings, referencing the Beatles' "White Album" classic.

Gallagher said of his upcoming LP in a statement, "I didn't want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space jazz odyssey. It's the Lennon 'Cold Turkey' vibe, The Stones, the classics. But done my way, now."

Gallagher recorded four As You Were songs – "Wall of Glass," "Paper Crown," "Come Back To Me" and bonus track "Doesn't Have to Be That Way" – in Los Angeles with Adele producer Greg Kurstin. The remainder of the LP was recorded at London's Snap! Studios under the guidance of producer Dan Grech-Marguerat.

In addition to "Chinatown," Gallagher also unveiled the 12-song track list (plus three bonus cuts) for As You Were, which arrives October 6th. Fans who pre-order the album will receive instant downloads of "Wall of Glass" and "Chinatown."

As You Were Track List

1. "Wall Of Glass"

2. "Bold"

3. "Greedy Soul"

4. "Paper Crown"

5. "For What It's Worth"

6. "When I'm In Need"

7. "You Better Run"

8. "I Get By"

9. "Chinatown"

10. "Come Back To Me"

11. "Universal Gleam"

12. "I've All I Need"

Bonus tracks on deluxe album editions:

13. "Doesn't Have To Be That Way"

14. "All My People / All Mankind"

15. "I Never Wanna Be Like You"