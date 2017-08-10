Liam Gallagher unveiled an earnest new pop-rock track, "For What It's Worth," set to appear on his debut solo album, As You Were, out October 6th. In an interview with Radio X, Gallagher said of the track, "It's a classic, man. It's the most Oasis-y song on the album. It's a top tune man."



Related 'Rolling Stone Music Now' Podcast: Liam Gallagher: Confessions of a Frontman Former Oasis singer talks about his new solo LP, the possible future of Oasis and more

"For What It's Worth" bears the hallmarks of a classic Oasis track like "Don't Look Back in Anger." The song blends steady acoustic strumming with piano and orchestral strings, while an electric guitar regularly cuts through with a crackling riff. Gallagher's lyrics are frank and honest with a touch of self-deprecation, "Somewhere in the crossfire of this whispering war," he sings, "Seems that I've forgot just what I was fighting for/ But underneath my skin there's a fire within/ Still burning."





"For What It's Worth" follows previously released As You Were tracks "Chinatown" and "Wall of Glass." Gallagher will embark on a short North American tour in support of the record November 13th in San Francisco.

Amidst releasing singles from his new album, Gallagher has continued to be his endlessly quotable self. In a recent interview with British GQ, the former Oasis singer discussed his kids' music taste – confusing A$AP Rocky for someone named "WhatsApp Ricky" – and preemptively declined an invitation to appear on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. "No fucking chance, mate," he said. "With that fat bloke from Kevin and Perry?" (Gallagher was referring to Corden's old British sitcom, Gavin & Stacey).

