Hear LCD Soundsystem's Undulating New Song 'Pulse (V.1)'

LCD Soundsystem has unveiled new song "pulse (v.1)." While the band returns with their new album, American Dream, on Friday via Columbia/DFA, the new song is not listed in the track list.

The instrumental song begins with a meditative, staccato melody, before it picks up with pulsating polyrhythms, which build into danceable and funky sonic waves that crest and then softly recede during the nearly 14-minute song.

Their forthcoming 10-track LP is the highly anticipated follow-up to 2010's This is Happening. It includes previously released singles "Call the Police," "American Dream" and "Tonite."

"It's been one of the most enjoyable records to make in my life, if not the most fun ever (I think it is, for sure, the happiest I've ever been making a record)," frontman James Murphy said of the then-untitled album when the group announced it in May. "So it will be sad in some ways to see it leave the house etc. But we're really looking forward to not feeling 'late' all the time, and being able to do things like plan a weekend to do something fun."

LCD Soundsystem is currently on tour in Europe. The band returns stateside for their North American leg of the tour in the fall, which launches on October 17th in Washington, D.C. at The Anthem and culminates in 11-shows-in-13-night run at Brooklyn Steel from December 11th to the 23rd.