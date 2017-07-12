Hear Lana Del Rey's Two Sultry New Songs With A$AP Rocky

Lana Del Rey premiered two new A$AP Rocky collaborations, "Summer Bummer" and "Groupie Love," from her upcoming Lust for Life LP via Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show on Wednesday.

On "Summer Bummer," Del Rey croons in her trademark, dark noir-pop style over a rattling trap beat. "Be my undercover lover, babe," she sings. "Groupie Love" has a similarly lush production. Del Rey's vocals and Rocky's verses weave gently together over a swell of clicking percussion and harmony.







Del Rey and A$AP Rocky previously collaborated on "Ridin'," an unreleased track originally recorded for the Kickdrums' 2012 mixtape Follow the Leaders. The rapper also appeared in Del Rey's 2012 video for Born to Die single "National Anthem," playing John F. Kennedy to the singer's Marilyn Monroe.



Lust for Life, out July 21st, is filled with high-profile cameos. The Weeknd appears on the title-track. Stevie Nicks will reportedly feature on a song called "Beautiful People Beautiful Problems." In an April interview with Dazed, Del Rey revealed that Sean Lennon co-wrote and performed on a song called "Tomorrow Never Came."

Del Rey's fifth album will also include lead single "Love," which she released in February. The vocalist recently debuted another new song, "Cherry," onstage and released a contemplative ballad from the LP, "Coachella – Woodstock in My Mind," inspired by mounting political tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.