Hear L7 Skewer Trump in First New Song in 18 Years

Three years after re-forming, the venomous punk quartet L7 have released a new song, "Dispatch From Mar-a-Lago." The track, which is their first new offering in 18 years, finds the group singing about "stormin' the gates" of the resort Trump calls the "Winter White House," leading him to send an S.O.S. because "the whole friggin' country club is under attack."

"We knew we wanted to make some new L7 music, but also didn't want the pressure or expectation of that 'First Track weightiness,' so we went for pure fun and absurdity," frontwoman Donita Sparks, who cowrote the tune with the band's guitarist, Suzi Gardner, said in a statement. "The lyrical musicality of the word Mar-a-Lago just lent itself to an inspired song of these crazy-assed times."

The group recorded the tune with producer Billy Bush in Hollywood, and it intends to release a second single sometime this fall.

The song comes ahead of the release of a new documentary about the band, L7: Pretend We're Dead. The film has been getting theatrical screenings around the country, along with a few yet to happen, and it will come out on Blu-ray and video on demand on October 13th. In addition to interviews with L7's members, the film features commentary from Joan Jett, Nirvana's Krist Novoselic, Garbage's Shirley Manson, X's Exene Cervenka, the Distillers' Brody Dalle, Lydia Lunch, among others.

To help mark the occasion, L7 are playing the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles tomorrow and will be performing and taking part in a signing at Amoeba Records' Los Angeles location on October 17th.