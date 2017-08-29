Hear Khalid, Empress Of Team With DJDS for Gorgeous Dancefloor Song

Khalid and Los Angeles synth-pop artist Empress Of partner for a new dancefloor duet, "Why Don't You Come On," the latest track from production duo DJ Dodger Stadium (a.k.a. DJDS).

"Why Don't You Come On" finds Khalid and Empress Of trading lovestruck lines and building gorgeous harmonies over elastic synths and skipping drums. "You got the world underneath your sleeve," Khalid sings, "And I got a heart that skips off beat/ Love might be harder than it used to be/ But you keep holding on."

"Why Don't You Come On" follows DJDS' previous 2017 single, "Trees on Fire." The duo of Jerome LOL and Samo Sound Boy released their most recent album, Stand Up and Speak, in 2016. They also notably contributed to Kanye West's 2016 LP, The Life of Pablo.

Empress Of – the project of musician Lorely Rodriguez – released her most recent single, "Go to Hell," in July, while her debut album, Me, arrived in 2015. As for Khalid, the Texas R&B star released his debut LP, American Teen, in March and recently picked up Best New Artist at MTV's Video Music Awards.