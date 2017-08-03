Hear Kesha's Powerful Outsider Anthem 'Hymn'

Kesha unveiled a new outsider anthem, "Hymn," set to appear on her upcoming album, Rainbow, out August 11th. Kesha wrote the song with her mom, Pebe Sebert, producers Ricky Reed and Jonny Price and songwriter Cara Salimando.

Kesha delivers a defiant and passionate vocal performance over a wave of percussion and synths. "This is a hymn for the hymnless, kids with no religion," Kesha sings during the final chorus, building to a beautifully ragged belt. "Yeah we keep on sinning, yeah we keep on singing/ Flying down the highway, yeah we do it our way/ High as outer space, we don't hear what the world say!"

"This song is dedicated to all the idealistic people around the world who refuse to turn their backs on progress, love, and equality whenever they are challenged," Kesha said of the song in an essay for Mic. "It's dedicated to the people who went out into the streets all over the world to protest against racism, hate, and division of any kind. It's also dedicated to anyone who feels like they are not understood by the world or respected for exactly who they are."

"Hymn" follows previously released Rainbow tracks "Praying," "Woman" and "Learn to Let Go." Kesha will embark on a North American tour in support of the record September 15th with a set at the KAABOO festival in Del Mar, California.