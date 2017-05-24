Hear Kendrick Lamar Team With Future for Fiery 'Mask Off' Remix

Kendrick Lamar unleashes a head-spinning verse on a new remix of Future's "Mask Off." The track appears on Future's recent self-titled album and has become his most successful single, peaking at Number Five on the Billboard Hot 100.

On the "Mask Off" remix, Lamar flies effortlessly over Metro Boomin's flute-laced trap production. The Damn rapper opens with a string of sing-songy boasts – "Kung Fu Kenny with the Midas touch/ Ain't no penny that I don't touch" – before settling into a punchier flow packed with defiant lyrics. Lamar caps off his verse with a string of epic proclamations including, "She said she broke down when Prince died/ Bitch, my hair down, Prince live through me/ Get your ass up and be inspired."

Lamar's verse on the "Mask Off" remix arrives after Future crashed the rapper's headlining set at Coachella to perform the track. The pair previously collaborated on "Buy the World," a song off producer Mike Will Made-It's 2014 mixtape, Ransom.

Lamar recently released his fourth album, Damn. The album topped the Billboard album charts and every song placed on the Hot 100 as well. The album's lead single, "Humble," became Lamar's first Number One hit as a solo artist (he previously earned a Number One for his appearance on a remix of Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood"). Lamar will embark on a North American tour in support of Damn July 12th.

Meanwhile, Future is on the road in support of his self-titled LP and its immediate follow-up, Hndrxx. The two projects were released back-to-back and both topped the Billboard 200, making Future the first artist ever to debut two different albums at Number One in consecutive weeks.